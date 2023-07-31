Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Rural practical nursing program coming to Beausejour, college says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 3:30 pm
The program is aimed at attracting potential students from the region. View image in full screen
The program is aimed at attracting potential students from the region. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Beausejour, Man., will be the latest home of a rotating rural practical nursing site, Assiniboine Community College announced Monday.

The program is set to start in January of 2025, with space for 25 students, and joins four other rotating sites in Manitoba, as well as permanent practical nursing programs in Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie, and Dauphin.

Potential students living within 100 km of Beausejour or elsewhere within the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority will be given priority, the college said.

The Beausejour Brokenhead Development Corporation’s Chantelle Parrott said in a statement that training a workforce with strong ties to home helps employers fill jobs in high-demand vocations, and increases the likelihood of employees staying long-term.

“In today’s economy, many individuals find it unmanageable to commute or relocate to urban centres to
pursue education and training,” Parrott said.

Story continues below advertisement

“By offering the opportunity to complete training close to home, the burden on students is reduced and post-secondary education becomes more accessible across eastern Manitoba,”

Trending Now

Applications for the Beausejour site are open, the ACC said, and will be regularly assessed. An in-person public info session will be held in the community this October.

Click to play video: 'Rural Manitoba health authorities relying on agency nurses'
Rural Manitoba health authorities relying on agency nurses
BeausejourACCassiniboine community collegeNursing programInterlake-Eastern Regional Health AuthorityChantelle Parrottpractical nursing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices