Rural practical nursing program coming to Beausejour, college says

Beausejour, Man., will be the latest home of a rotating rural practical nursing site, Assiniboine Community College announced Monday.

The program is set to start in January of 2025, with space for 25 students, and joins four other rotating sites in Manitoba, as well as permanent practical nursing programs in Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie, and Dauphin.

Potential students living within 100 km of Beausejour or elsewhere within the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority will be given priority, the college said.

The Beausejour Brokenhead Development Corporation’s Chantelle Parrott said in a statement that training a workforce with strong ties to home helps employers fill jobs in high-demand vocations, and increases the likelihood of employees staying long-term.

“In today’s economy, many individuals find it unmanageable to commute or relocate to urban centres to

pursue education and training,” Parrott said.

“By offering the opportunity to complete training close to home, the burden on students is reduced and post-secondary education becomes more accessible across eastern Manitoba,”

Applications for the Beausejour site are open, the ACC said, and will be regularly assessed. An in-person public info session will be held in the community this October.