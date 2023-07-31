Guelph police had hands full in arresting individual passed out in car

Send this page to someone via email

Two Guelph Police Service officers suffered minor injuries during the arrest of an individual.

They were called to a parking lot on Willow Road to investigate reports of a person passed out behind the wheel of a car around 1 p.m. Saturday.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen and there was drug paraphernalia inside.

Officers attempted to wake up the driver, who they say later became combative and tried to take a stun gun from one of the officers. The other officer deployed his stun gun and used it to subdue and arrest the man, police say.

After the man was in custody, a search of the vehicle turned up suspected crystal meth, bullets, cash and various break-in tools.

A 34-year-old from Guelph faces a number of charges and was held for a bail hearing.