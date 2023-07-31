Driver attempts to ‘mow down pedestrians’ in Sarnia: police

Send this page to someone via email

Sarnia, Ont., police have made an arrest after they say a man tried to “mow down pedestrians” with his vehicle Sunday.

Police say the man pulled up to a city park and began blasting his vehicle horn for several minutes in an attempt to “annoy a homeless encampment.”

After lying on his horn for several minutes, the suspect drew the attention of neighbours and then attempted to flee, striking a pedestrian in the process, say police.

The man, after driving down the street, reportedly did a U-turn, squealed his tired and returned back at a high speed, attempting to strike pedestrians a second time before fleeing the scene for good.

Police say they located the vehicle quickly and arrested a man for multiple criminal offences. Police only disclosed impaired operation as one of the charges the suspect faces.