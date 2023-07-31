Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver attempts to ‘mow down pedestrians’ in Sarnia: police

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted July 31, 2023 1:48 pm
Sarnia Police cruiser View image in full screen
Photo of a Sarnia police cruiser. Sarnia Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sarnia, Ont., police have made an arrest after they say a man tried to “mow down pedestrians” with his vehicle Sunday.

Police say the man pulled up to a city park and began blasting his vehicle horn for several minutes in an attempt to “annoy a homeless encampment.”

After lying on his horn for several minutes, the suspect drew the attention of neighbours and then attempted to flee, striking a pedestrian in the process, say police.

The man, after driving down the street, reportedly did a U-turn, squealed his tired and returned back at a high speed, attempting to strike pedestrians a second time before fleeing the scene for good.

Trending Now

Police say they located the vehicle quickly and arrested a man for multiple criminal offences. Police only disclosed impaired operation as one of the charges the suspect faces.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Pedestrian StruckSarniaSarnia PoliceSarnia Police ServiceHomeless encampementimpared operationpedestrians vehicles
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices