On Sunday, July 16, Calgary International Airport says it hit a milestone when it set a new daily passenger departure record of more than 27,600.

“During our planning for this year’s busy summer travel season, we anticipated passenger traffic to be near pre-pandemic numbers,” said Bob Sartor, president and CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority.

Sartor says these numbers signal a resurgence in air travel and there is more growth on the horizon for the Calgary International Airport.