26-year-old Uber driver killed in early morning collision in Vancouver

A 26-year-old man has died after an early-morning collision in Vancouver.

Police say the collision happened at 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and East 12th Avenue.

They believe a red Cadillac struck a taxi, then broad-sided the Uber vehicle.

The force of the collision killed the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The taxi driver and two passengers were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons, police said.

The 17-year-old driver of the Cadillac and his three teenage passengers all survived, police said, but were taken to hospital with various injuries, including broken bones.

Police believe the Cadillac was travelling east on 12th Avenue, between Oak Street and Main Street before the collision occurred.

Anyone with dashcam who may have been in the area is asked to contact the police.

This collision was Vancouver’s third traffic fatality in only 48 hours, police said.

On July 29, a 30-year-old woman was struck and killed while attempting to walk across Kingsway, near Taunton Street, in East Vancouver. Investigators believe the victim had just parked her car and was crossing mid-block to meet a group of people at a nearby restaurant when she was struck by a silver Toyota Yaris shortly after midnight.

That driver remained at the scene, police said.

Also on July 29, a 76-year-old woman was crossing at Arbutus Street and West 15th Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. when she was hit by a grey pickup truck.

Police said the woman was rushed to the hospital but later died of her injuries. The driver did remain at the scene and police said neither speed nor impairment are thought to be factors.

Investigators ask anyone with information about these collisions to contact VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

