Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

26-year-old Uber driver killed in early morning collision in Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 11:55 am
Click to play video: 'Part of Vancouver’s Main Street closed after fatal crash'
Part of Vancouver’s Main Street closed after fatal crash
WATCH: A large area on Main Street in Vancouver is closed Monday behind police tape as they investigate a fatal crash overnight. Safeeya Pirani has more from the scene.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 26-year-old man has died after an early-morning collision in Vancouver.

Police say the collision happened at 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and East 12th Avenue.

They believe a red Cadillac struck a taxi, then broad-sided the Uber vehicle.

The force of the collision killed the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The taxi driver and two passengers were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons, police said.

The 17-year-old driver of the Cadillac and his three teenage passengers all survived, police said, but were taken to hospital with various injuries, including broken bones.

Police believe the Cadillac was travelling east on 12th Avenue, between Oak Street and Main Street before the collision occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with dashcam who may have been in the area is asked to contact the police.

Click to play video: 'Cyclist struck and killed by dump truck in North Vancouver'
Cyclist struck and killed by dump truck in North Vancouver

This collision was Vancouver’s third traffic fatality in only 48 hours, police said.

Trending Now

On July 29, a 30-year-old woman was struck and killed while attempting to walk across Kingsway, near Taunton Street, in East Vancouver. Investigators believe the victim had just parked her car and was crossing mid-block to meet a group of people at a nearby restaurant when she was struck by a silver Toyota Yaris shortly after midnight.

That driver remained at the scene, police said.

Also on July 29, a 76-year-old woman was crossing at Arbutus Street and West 15th Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. when she was hit by a grey pickup truck.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the woman was rushed to the hospital but later died of her injuries. The driver did remain at the scene and police said neither speed nor impairment are thought to be factors.

Investigators ask anyone with information about these collisions to contact VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

More to come…

More on BC
Crashvancouver policeVancouver crashMain Street crashCrash Main and 12thFatal crash Main and 12thFatal crash Main StreetMain Street Vancouver crashVancouver crash Main Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices