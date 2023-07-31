Stellantis, LG begin hiring staff for Windsor, Ont. electric vehicle plant

Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions have started the hiring process for the future electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont.
With the $5-billion factory due to open next year, the joint venture known as NextStar Energy has begun recruiting 130 new employees for the launch team.
The company says the initial 30 job openings will “seek staff to begin and grow operations,” while the remaining 100 will form a group of engineers and technicians and will begin an international training program in October.
According to NextStar, the program is meant to teach them how to run a large-scale lithium-ion battery plant like those in Poland, China, as well as South Korea.
The automaker reached a deal with Canada and Ontario earlier this month after construction was halted back in May in a bid to get the federal government to match production incentives the United States would offer under the new Inflation Reduction Act.
The new deal will see Stellantis receive performance incentives of up to $15 billion over a 10-year period.
— with files from The Canadian Press.
