Canada

Stellantis, LG begin hiring staff for Windsor, Ont. electric vehicle plant

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 12:00 pm
The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday,, in Auburn Hills, Mich. In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carlos Osorio. View image in full screen
The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday,, in Auburn Hills, Mich. In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carlos Osorio. CRO
Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions have started the hiring process for the future electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont.

With the $5-billion factory due to open next year, the joint venture known as NextStar Energy has begun recruiting 130 new employees for the launch team.

The frame of a large building and construction cranes can be seen in the background with pylons and a road in the foreground. View image in full screen
Construction of the Stellantis/LG electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Windsor, Ont., as seen from Banwell Road at Intersection Road on June 1. Jacquelyn LeBel/Global News

The company says the initial 30 job openings will “seek staff to begin and grow operations,” while the remaining 100 will form a group of engineers and technicians and will begin an international training program in October.

According to NextStar, the program is meant to teach them how to run a large-scale lithium-ion battery plant like those in Poland, China, as well as South Korea.

The automaker reached a deal with Canada and Ontario earlier this month after construction was halted back in May in a bid to get the federal government to match production incentives the United States would offer under the new Inflation Reduction Act.

The new deal will see Stellantis receive performance incentives of up to $15 billion over a 10-year period.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

Electric vehiclehiringstellantisWindsor Ontariobattery plantLG Energy SolutionsNextStar Energy
