Missing Manitoba mother and daughter may be in Stratford, Ont., police say

A woman who is sought by Manitoba in connection with a child abduction case may be in the Stratford area, according to local police.

Stratford police announced on Twitter over the weekend that 35-year-old Holly Malleck and her three-year-old daughter Amelia Deonaraine may be in the area.

“Please call us if they are seen or you have any info on their whereabouts,” the tweet read.

#SPS has received info that the subjects in the attached article could be in @cityofstratford

Please call us if they are seen or you have any info on their whereabouts. Crime Stoppers can be called at 1-800-222-tips if you wish to be anonymous.https://t.co/43YOM9jALR pic.twitter.com/sdvLMtIhYw — Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) July 29, 2023

RCMP in St-Pierre-Jolys, Man., announced over the weekend that a warrant had been issued for Malleck’s arrest.

They said she is wanted on a charge of parental abduction of a person under 14 years of age.

Police do not believe the child is in danger.

Malleck has been described as being around five feet three inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes but police say her appearance may have changed.

Her daughter is around three feet two inches tall and weighs around 35 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about them is being asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, their local police agency or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.