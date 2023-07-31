Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite on the rise, U.S. markets also up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2023 11:54 am
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Canada’s main stock index got a boost of more than 100 points in late-morning trading as U.S. markets also saw gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 116.31 points at 20,635.68

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.35 points at 35,488.64. The S&P 500 index was up 5.08 points at 4,587.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 4.23 points at 14,312.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.01 cents US compared with 75.57 cents US on Friday

The September crude oil contract was up $1.07 at US$81.65 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.63 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.10 at US$2008.0 an ounce and the September copper contract was up seven cents at roughly US$4 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

