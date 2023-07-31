Menu

Crime

Video shows SUV driving on downtown Toronto sidewalk after alleged road rage incident

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 12:15 pm
Video shows blue SUV driving through sidewalks, bike lanes in busy downtown Toronto
WATCH: Cellphone video circulating online shows a blue Ford Escape SUV driving along busy downtown Toronto sidewalks and bike lanes. Toronto police say the driver became involved in a “road rage” incident and also struck seven other cars before being stopped by officers.
Video circulating online shows a blue SUV driving along a busy downtown Toronto sidewalk and through a bike lane. Toronto police say that they have made an arrest and that there was a road rage incident.

The 34-second video, posted on TikTok, appears to show a blue SUV driving down a sidewalk with the driver honking the horn. It makes a sharp right-hand turn as people are crossing at a marked intersection.

The SUV is then seen swerving around stopped traffic into separated bicycle lanes with a couple of cyclists.

Toronto police said they have made an arrest in connection with the incident.

Police that on Saturday, a man driving a blue Ford Escape SUV with three passengers was near Front and Lower Simcoe streets just after 7 p.m.

“The man became involved in a road rage incident with another driver and smashed the hood of that vehicle with a collapsible baton,” police allege.

Police said officers tried to stop the vehicle but allege the driver then drove through heavy traffic and onto the sidewalk “nearly missing pedestrians.”

Investigators also said the SUV struck seven stopped vehicles before officers were able to stop it.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Two men and two women inside the SUV were arrested. However, two were later released unconditionally.

Police have charged 25-year-old Corey Lane with several offences including possession of a weapon, mischief to property under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while suspended, and using an unauthorized licence plate.

Police have also charged 18-year-old Audrey Humphreys with carrying a concealed weapon.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

