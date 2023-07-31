Toronto police search for missing sisters aged 10 and 12

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have set up a command post for two missing girls aged 10 and 12.

Police said 10-year-old Kitana and 12-year-old Tiyanna were last seen on Sunday at around 6 p.m. in the Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street area.

Investigators confirmed to Global News that the two girls are sisters.

Kitana is described by police as four feet seven inches, 100 pounds, with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and is known to wear her hair in a ponytail. Kitana was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue denim overalls and blue sandals.

Tiyanna is described as four feet eight inches, 110 to 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair. Tiyanna was last seen wearing a white dress, a blue denim jacket and pink shoes.

A command post has been set up for the girls and police said they are concerned for their safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who spots them or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.