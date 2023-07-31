Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto police search for missing sisters aged 10 and 12

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 7:57 am
10-year-old Kitana (left) and 12-year-old Tiyanna (right). View image in full screen
10-year-old Kitana (left) and 12-year-old Tiyanna (right). Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they have set up a command post for two missing girls aged 10 and 12.

Police said 10-year-old Kitana and 12-year-old Tiyanna were last seen on Sunday at around 6 p.m. in the Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street area.

Investigators confirmed to Global News that the two girls are sisters.

Kitana is described by police as four feet seven inches, 100 pounds, with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and is known to wear her hair in a ponytail. Kitana was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue denim overalls and blue sandals.

Tiyanna is described as four feet eight inches, 110 to 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair. Tiyanna was last seen wearing a white dress, a blue denim jacket and pink shoes.

Trending Now

A command post has been set up for the girls and police said they are concerned for their safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who spots them or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More on Toronto
Toronto PoliceTorontoMissingmissing girlsmissing girls torontomissing sisterstoronto missing girls
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices