Police investigating after pedestrian killed in collision north of Calgary

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 30, 2023 4:57 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard
One person has been killed in a serious collision on a highway 100 kilometres north of Calgary near Three Hills, Alta.

RCMP said they were called to an incident just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Highway 590 between Range Road 212 and Range Road 220.

The beginnings of an investigation lead police to believe the person was hit by a vehicle.

Trending Now

Emergency services were sent to help but the 28-year-old man died from injuries.

The cause of the collision is under police investigation.

