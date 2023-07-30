Police investigating after pedestrian killed in collision north of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been killed in a serious collision on a highway 100 kilometres north of Calgary near Three Hills, Alta.

RCMP said they were called to an incident just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Highway 590 between Range Road 212 and Range Road 220.

The beginnings of an investigation lead police to believe the person was hit by a vehicle.

Emergency services were sent to help but the 28-year-old man died from injuries.

The cause of the collision is under police investigation.