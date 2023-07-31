Okanagan weather: Breezy at times as 30-degree heat continues

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine continues to dominate the Okanagan weather forecast for the final day of July, with Monday’s temperatures aiming for the low 30s.

Winds are also expected to be a bit breezy later in the day, with no real relief from the heat in sight and the trend continuing into early August.

For Tuesday, the first day of the month, pure blue skies are expected all day long, along with a daytime high in the low 30s.

Wednesday will also see nothing but sunshine and a high of 32 C.

However, a wave of clouds will arrive on Thursday evening after afternoon temperatures reach the low-to-mid 30s.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a sprinkle or storm and an afternoon high around 32 C.

Story continues below advertisement

The August long weekend is looking hot, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected and daytime highs continuing to sizzle into the low-to-mid 30s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.