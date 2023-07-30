Renfroe homer helps Angels to 3-2 win over Jays

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Hunter Renfroe’s two-run homer in the 10th inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 win over the host Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

The Angels avoided a three-game sweep at Rogers Centre thanks to Renfroe’s one-out blast down the left-field line off Blue Jays reliever Yim Garcia (3-4).

Renfroe’s homer was his 17th of the season as the Blue Jays (59-47) took a second loss in their last seven games and sank to 9-6 since the all-star break.

Garcia began the extra inning. Eduardo Escobar bunted ghost runner Mike Moustakas to third before Renfroe delivered his third hit and third RBI of the game.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. began the Blue Jays’ half of the ninth with an RBI single to right.

Matt Champman then walked, but Angels reliever Carlos Estevez (5-1) rebounded to strike out George Springer and Cavan Biggio and get Danny Jansen on a fly to left in front of 41,810 at Rogers Centre.

Although hard-luck righty Jays’ starter Jose Berrios hasn’t won since June 24, he overcame a difficult start against the Angels (55-51) to finish strong by retiring the final seven batters he faced in his 98-pitch performance.

Berrios struck out six, gave up a run on six hits and a walk.

Toronto’s Santiago Espinal left the bases loaded in the eighth inning with a fielder’s choice grounder to third.

The Angels entered the game having gone 0-for-17 with runners in scoring position in the series’ first two games.

They increased the dry spell to 0-for-21 when they left runners on second and third in the first two innings.

Although it wasn’t a hit, a sacrifice fly to centre field from Renfroe scored Shohei Ohtani in the third inning.

The Angels left 35 runners on base in the series and 27 in scoring position.

The Blue Jays tied the game in the fifth when Daulton Varsho smashed a one-out double to right field and scored on Whit Merrifield’s single to left.

Angels starter Tyler Anderson lasted six and one-third innings. He yielded a run on seven hits, a walk, and struck out two.

KIRK COOLS

Alejandro Kirk, who batted sixth as the Blue Jays designated hitter in the series finale, went 0-for-3 with three feeble groundouts and an eighth-inning free pass.

He entered the game on a brilliant run, batting .545 (12-for-22) with a double, three homers and six RBI.

ON DECK

Chris Bassitt (10-5) makes his 23rd start for Toronto in Monday’s opener of a four-game home series against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles.

Bassitt lasted only three innings June 13 in Baltimore in an 11-6 loss. The Orioles will start Kyle Gibson (9-6) on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2023.