Ninth annual Food Truck Wars take over Saskatoon

It was a battle like no other this weekend in Saskatoon, as over 27 trucks competed in the annual Food Truck Wars.

This weekend marks the ninth time the festival has been held, and organizers are happy to see more people than ever before partake.

“It’s awesome what it’s turned into and it’s something that will always be a part of our festival,” said Rick Mah, the Food Truck Wars organizer. “It’s a friendly competition but very fierce.”

One vendor who has been a staple in the food truck scene is Big O’s. Owner Own Felske has been part of the festival all nine years, and said she looks forward to it every year.

“People come out and support you really well and they like our different menus,” Felske said. “Spiral spuds, mini donuts, lemonade, poutine… they enjoy all those things, and we enjoy serving them.”

The truck introduced a new item for this year’s war: Dunkaroos mini doughnuts, which Felske said quickly became a crowd favourite.

“We thought we’d change it up and try and get another specialty doughnut out there and people have been enjoying it,” Felske said.

For those in attendance, it’s a chance to bring people together.

“I think this festival offers a lot of community gathering, which is really special,” said Food Truck attendee and volunteer Karen Robson. “You see all ages here and lots of different diversity in the food that is offered and marketplace, so it’s something for everyone.”

For others, it’s just a chance to eat good food.

“I’ve tried the waffles and chicken fingers, and I really love it because it’s really good,” said Holden Crone.

As for what’s next in the 10th anniversary, Mah said people should expect something big.

“We’re going to do something very, very big and I can’t give you more than that,” Mah said. “If you think it’s good down here this year, wait till next year, it’s going to be super good.”