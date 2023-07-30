Menu

Crime

B.C. Amber Alert: Kids found safe, returning to family

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 30, 2023 2:53 pm
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
WATCH: Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
The two missing B.C. children who were subjects of a 10-day Amber Alert have been found safe.

Surrey RCMP said the two are in the process of being returned to their family.

The kids were located around 7:20 p.m. Saturday night.

Search 2 two missing men on Okanagan Lakes continues

“We recognize that many have been following this investigation closely since the Amber Alert was issued,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a release.

“We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, community and policing partners, who all played an important role in helping to safely locate the children.”

Abduction charges have been laid against two adults who were reportedly missing with the children.

Surrey RCMP is expected to release more information Sunday.

More to come …

SurreySurrey RCMPAmber AlertMissing kidsbc amber alertBC missing childrenBC missing kidsBC missing kids foundKids found safe
