National

Canada

Strike continues at 27 Metro locations in the Greater Toronto Area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2023 12:24 pm
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike. Workers are seen on strike on a picket line outside a Metro grocery store in Toronto, Saturday, July 29, 2023.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
TORONTO — Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.

Some 3,700 members of Unifor Local 414 walked off the job Saturday after rejecting a collective bargaining agreement, effectively shuttering operations at the 27 stores where they work.

Stores affected by the strike include locations in Toronto and its suburbs, Brantford, Orangeville, Milton, Oakville, Brampton and Mississauga.

Metro says the affected stores will be closed for the duration of the strike, but pharmacies will remain open.

Metro has voiced disappointment with the job action, while Unifor says frontline grocery workers need Metro to come back to the table with an improved wage offer that addresses the significant affordability challenges they face.

Neither the company nor union has indicated when bargaining talks may resume.

GTAUniforGreater Toronto AreametroGrocery Storemetro strikeUnifor local 414
© 2023 The Canadian Press

