Crime

Suspect robs Sarnia, Ont. convenience store wearing wolf mask

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 30, 2023 1:35 pm
Sarnia, Ont., police are investigating after a suspect wearing a wolf mask reportedly robbed a convenience store early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Sarnia, Ont., police are investigating after a suspect wearing a wolf mask reportedly robbed a convenience store early Sunday morning. Sarnia police
Sarnia, Ont., police are investigating after a suspect wearing a wolf mask reportedly robbed a convenience store.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 5:20 a.m. Sunday at a convenience store near Cathcart Boulevard and Colborne Road.

The suspect went into the store holding a knife and reportedly threatened to kill a store employee.

The suspect demanded money, which they were given, then left the store and ran away, police say.

The suspect is described as having a slim build, wearing a black sweater with white detailing on the shoulders, grey jogging pants, tan-coloured work boots and a wolf mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarnia police at 519-344-8861 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

