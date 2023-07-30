Suspect robs Sarnia, Ont. convenience store wearing wolf mask

Sarnia, Ont., police are investigating after a suspect wearing a wolf mask reportedly robbed a convenience store.
Police say the incident happened shortly before 5:20 a.m. Sunday at a convenience store near Cathcart Boulevard and Colborne Road.
The suspect went into the store holding a knife and reportedly threatened to kill a store employee.
The suspect demanded money, which they were given, then left the store and ran away, police say.
The suspect is described as having a slim build, wearing a black sweater with white detailing on the shoulders, grey jogging pants, tan-coloured work boots and a wolf mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sarnia police at 519-344-8861 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
