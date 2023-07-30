Suspect robs Sarnia, Ont. convenience store wearing wolf mask

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Sarnia, Ont., police are investigating after a suspect wearing a wolf mask reportedly robbed a convenience store.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 5:20 a.m. Sunday at a convenience store near Cathcart Boulevard and Colborne Road.

The suspect went into the store holding a knife and reportedly threatened to kill a store employee.

The suspect demanded money, which they were given, then left the store and ran away, police say.

The suspect is described as having a slim build, wearing a black sweater with white detailing on the shoulders, grey jogging pants, tan-coloured work boots and a wolf mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarnia police at 519-344-8861 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.