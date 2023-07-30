Eagle Bluff wildfire forcing hundreds from their homes in Osoyoos, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE:

In it’s latest update, BC Wildfire Service says the Eagle Bluff wildfire is listed as out of control, and is estimated to have grown to 885 hectares on the Canadian side of the border.

In the U.S., the fire is estimated at roughly 2,025 hectares.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is expected to provide an update at 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

More than 2,000 properties in Osoyoos, B.C., near the Eagle Bluff wildfire have been placed on evacuation alert, while an evacuation order remains in place for more than 700 properties.

The evacuation order was issued for 732 properties in Electoral Area “A” and the Town of Osoyoos. The order covers the area north of the Canada/U.S. border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, west and north along Highway 3.

EOC Update: Evacuation ORDER Electoral Area "A" and "B" and Town of Osoyoos Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:00 pm due to Lone Pine Creek wildfire. More info: https://t.co/apKhNgkuHl @BCGovFireInfo @EmergencyInfoBC @waDNR pic.twitter.com/jOCkSJNwZY — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) July 30, 2023

The evacuation alert is in effect for 2,094 properties in electoral areas “A”, “B”, and “C” as well as the Town of Osoyoos. It covers properties from the east side of Highway 97 and the west side of Osoyoos Lake from the U.S. border, properties east of Highway 3 and west of Highway 97, as well as south of Road 20. The alert also includes properties along Highway 3 to Similkameen River, south of Sumac Road.

EOC Update: Evacuation ALERT Electoral Area "A", "B" and "C" and the Town of Osoyoos Saturday, July 29, 2023, 11:30 pm due to Lone Pine Creek wildfire (K52318) More info: https://t.co/0Jnb59jgK7 pic.twitter.com/Vf5ye1gfLz — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) July 30, 2023

Those who have been put on evacuation alert or order, or who have been displaced from their homes, are able to self-register for Emergency Support Services. The reception centre is set up at the Oliver Community Centre, located at 6359 Park Dr.

At this time, a travel advisory is in effect for Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos. Drive BC is asking motorists to avoid the area and use the detour via Highway 3A to Highway 97.

⚠️ TRAVEL ADVISORY ⚠️#BCHwy3 Forest fire between #Keremeos and #Osoyoos. Travel is not recommend. Detour in effect via Highway 3A to Highway 97. ℹ️ For more info: https://t.co/Vu9F6BEldv pic.twitter.com/IqqEOOlHc1 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 30, 2023

The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre will be providing an update at 10 a.m.

For a live camera feed of the Eagle Bluff wildfire, click here.