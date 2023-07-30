Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Police arrest 4 after car hits several others, flees downtown Toronto area

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 30, 2023 9:42 am
No injuries have been reported from the incident in downtown Toronto. View image in full screen
No injuries have been reported from the incident in downtown Toronto. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police in Toronto say four people have been arrested after a car hit several other vehicles and fled the area on Saturday evening.

Toronto police said the incident was reported around Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard just after 7 p.m.

The vehicle fled the scene and hit several other vehicles in the process, police said. Toronto paramedics told Global News Saturday evening they had not received any reports of injuries related to the incident.

Four people were in custody, police said.

Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.

