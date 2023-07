See more sharing options

A man has died after a pickup truck crashed into a bridge in Toronto.

Toronto police said that just after 2 p.m. a pickup truck crashed into a bridge around Dixon Road and Martin Grove Road.

In a tweet, officers said the truck was on fire.

Paramedics told Global News a single man was treated for injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The off-ramp from Highway 401 near the crash was closed and people were asked to consider alternative routes.