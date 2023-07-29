Which grocery stores are closed? Metro locations shuttered amidst strike

As frontline workers at Metro begin a strike across the Greater Toronto Area after rejecting a new deal from the grocery giant, stores have closed and are set to stay closed.
Metro said 27 of its grocery stores in Toronto and the surrounding area will be closed for the duration of the strike. Pharmacies, however, will remain open.
The strike began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, with picket lines appearing around 8 a.m. Union leaders said the deal rejected by workers represented the “best agreement in decades” but failed to match the soaring cost of living.
Neither Metro nor the union has said when it expects to strike to end.
Here is a list of the stores that will be closed as a result of the strike:
- 16 William Kitchen Rd., Scarborough
- 3003 Danforth Ave., Toronto
- 3090 Bathurst St. North, York
- 371 St. Paul Ave., Brantford
- 150 First St., Orangeville
- 1050 Kennedy Circle, Milton
- 1521 Rebecca St., Oakville
- 180 Sandalwood Pkwy., Brampton
- 201 Lloyd Manor, Etobicoke
- 20 Church Ave., North, York
- 2225 Erin Mills Pkwy., Mississauga
- 2155 St. Clair Ave. W, Toronto
- 100 Lynn Williams St., Toronto
- 6677 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle, Mississauga
- 425 Bloor St. W, Toronto
- 1500 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke
- 1411 Lawrence Ave. W, North York
- 2300 Yonge St., Toronto
- 656 Eglinton Ave. E, Toronto
- 89 Gould St., Toronto
- Unit 1-16640 Yonge St., Newmarket
- 291 York Mills Rd., North York
- 1050 Don Mills Rd., North York
- 1111 Davis Dr., Newmarket
- 40 Eglinton Sq., Scarborough
- 2900 Warden Ave., Scarborough
- 3221 Eglinton Ave. E, Scarborough
