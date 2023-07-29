Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Which grocery stores are closed? Metro locations shuttered amidst strike

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 29, 2023 12:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Metro strike: GTA locations close as union rejects company’s latest offer'
Metro strike: GTA locations close as union rejects company’s latest offer
RELATED: Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area are closed Saturday after thousands of employees at the grocery chain formally went on strike. Unifor, the largest private-sector union, says some 3,700 frontline store employees walked off the job just after midnight. Unifor national president Lana Payne spoke to reporters Saturday about the decision to strike and what comes next for Metro employees.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As frontline workers at Metro begin a strike across the Greater Toronto Area after rejecting a new deal from the grocery giant, stores have closed and are set to stay closed.

Metro said 27 of its grocery stores in Toronto and the surrounding area will be closed for the duration of the strike. Pharmacies, however, will remain open.

The strike began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, with picket lines appearing around 8 a.m. Union leaders said the deal rejected by workers represented the “best agreement in decades” but failed to match the soaring cost of living.

Neither Metro nor the union has said when it expects to strike to end.

Here is a list of  the stores that will be closed as a result of the strike:

Trending Now
  • 16 William Kitchen Rd., Scarborough
  • 3003 Danforth Ave., Toronto
  • 3090 Bathurst St. North, York
  • 371 St. Paul Ave., Brantford
  • 150 First St., Orangeville
  • 1050 Kennedy Circle, Milton
  • 1521 Rebecca St., Oakville
  • 180 Sandalwood Pkwy., Brampton
  • 201 Lloyd Manor, Etobicoke
  • 20 Church Ave., North, York
  • 2225 Erin Mills Pkwy., Mississauga
  • 2155 St. Clair Ave. W, Toronto
  • 100 Lynn Williams St., Toronto
  • 6677 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle, Mississauga
  • 425 Bloor St. W, Toronto
  • 1500 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke
  • 1411 Lawrence Ave. W, North York
  • 2300 Yonge St., Toronto
  • 656 Eglinton Ave. E, Toronto
  • 89 Gould St., Toronto
  • Unit 1-16640 Yonge St., Newmarket
  • 291 York Mills Rd., North York
  • 1050 Don Mills Rd., North York
  • 1111 Davis Dr., Newmarket
  • 40 Eglinton Sq., Scarborough
  • 2900 Warden Ave., Scarborough
  • 3221 Eglinton Ave. E, Scarborough
More on Toronto
GTAUniforGreater Toronto AreametroGrocery StoreToronto Strikemetro strike
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices