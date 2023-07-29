Which grocery stores are closed? Metro locations shuttered amidst strike

Send this page to someone via email

As frontline workers at Metro begin a strike across the Greater Toronto Area after rejecting a new deal from the grocery giant, stores have closed and are set to stay closed.

Metro said 27 of its grocery stores in Toronto and the surrounding area will be closed for the duration of the strike. Pharmacies, however, will remain open.

The strike began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, with picket lines appearing around 8 a.m. Union leaders said the deal rejected by workers represented the “best agreement in decades” but failed to match the soaring cost of living.

Neither Metro nor the union has said when it expects to strike to end.

Here is a list of the stores that will be closed as a result of the strike: