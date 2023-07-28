Mitchell injured as Hamilton Tiger-Cats hold on to beat Ottawa Redblacks

Send this page to someone via email

Bo Levi Mitchell won in his return to the Tiger-Cats’ lineup, but suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury, as Hamilton beat the Ottawa Redblacks 16-12 at TD Place Stadium Friday night.

Mitchell, who missed the previous four games with an abductor injury, threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns including a 75 yard TD to receiver Kai Locksley to give the Cats a 16-9 lead in the third quarter.

However, the Ticats No. 1 quarterback was intercepted five times in his first start since Week 2, and two of those turnovers turned into field goals by Ottawa’s Lewis Ward. Ward accounted for all of the Redblacks’ points in the game, going 4-for-4 on the night.

After Hamilton made what turned out to be a game-winning defensive stop on a third and two play from inside their own five yard line, Mitchell attempted a quarterback sneak to move the ball away from the Ticats’ endzone and got hurt.

Redblacks linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox landed on Mitchell’s right ankle and the QB was carried off the field by his teammates.

Ottawa QB Dustin Crum was held in check by Hamilton’s defence and completed 13-of-21 passes for 148 yards and one interception. Crum also ran the ball 13 times for 82 yards.

The Ticats recorded a season high seven sacks on Crum, including two each by defensive ends Malik Carney and Tre Crawford.

Hamilton next plays host to the Montreal Alouettes at Tim Hortons Field on Aug. 5.