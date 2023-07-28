Menu

Crime

Sledgehammer-wielding man shot by Calgary officer had damaged parked vehicle: ASIRT

By Ryan White Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 4:45 pm
A sedan with a damaged rear window following a July 22 police response where a man, who had damaged a parked vehicle, was shot by an officer. View image in full screen
A sedan with a damaged rear window following a July 22 police response where a man, who had damaged a parked vehicle, was shot by an officer. Global News
The actions of a Calgary Police Service member who shot a suspect in Forest Lawn last weekend are being investigated by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

Officers responded to the 1100 block of 39th Street Southeast at around 6 a.m. on July 21 for reports of a resident being confronted by a man carrying a sledgehammer.

Calgary Police Service officials previously indicated that the suspect lived on the main level of the home and had broken “into the basement suite and began attacking tenants with a weapon.”

According to ASIRT, the suspect was damaging a parked vehicle when police arrived and officers attempted to subdue him using a stun gun and pepper spray.

The man did not drop the weapon and one of the officers shot him in the arm.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken to hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.

Anyone who witnessed the police response and the shooting of the suspect, or has video of the incident, is asked to contact ASIRT at 403-592-4306.

 

