Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ASIRT investigates police shooting in southeast Calgary

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 22, 2023 1:33 pm
An Alberta police watchdog is investigating a shooting involving a police officer that happened early morning Saturday, July 22, 2023. View image in full screen
An Alberta police watchdog is investigating a shooting involving a police officer that happened early morning Saturday, July 22, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta Serious Incident Report Team (ASIRT) is investigating a police shooting in Calgary’s Forest Lawn neighbourhood Saturday morning.

Police received a call for a break-and-enter in the 1000 block of 39 Street S.E. around 6 a.m.

“At the time, it is believed a tenant living in the upstairs portion of the house broke into the basement suite and began attacking tenants with a weapon,” states a news release from ASIRT, the watchdog agency that investigates serious incidents involving police.

Officers originally tried to deescalate the situation by using a taser, but the situation continued to escalate. It was then another officer fired their gun.

Trending Now

One person received first aid and was then taken to hospital, ASIRT said. They are in stable condition.

No officers or members of the public were injured, according to the release.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceBreak And EnterGun ViolencePolice ShootingGunsASIRTpolice-involved shootingAlberta Serious Incident Report Team
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices