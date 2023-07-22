ASIRT investigates police shooting in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Report Team (ASIRT) is investigating a police shooting in Calgary’s Forest Lawn neighbourhood Saturday morning.

Police received a call for a break-and-enter in the 1000 block of 39 Street S.E. around 6 a.m.

“At the time, it is believed a tenant living in the upstairs portion of the house broke into the basement suite and began attacking tenants with a weapon,” states a news release from ASIRT, the watchdog agency that investigates serious incidents involving police.

Officers originally tried to deescalate the situation by using a taser, but the situation continued to escalate. It was then another officer fired their gun.

One person received first aid and was then taken to hospital, ASIRT said. They are in stable condition.

No officers or members of the public were injured, according to the release.