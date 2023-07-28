Menu

Crime

Police seize $180K in drugs and cash from SUV during RIDE stop in Stratford

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 4:30 pm
Stratford police say the rugs had a street value of more than $170,000. View image in full screen
Stratford police say the rugs had a street value of more than $170,000. Stratford police
Stratford police say they seized over $180,000 in illegal drugs and cash after an SUV was pulled over at a RIDE stop on Thursday night.

According to a release, officers were conducting the RIDE program on Huron Street near York Street when a Chevrolet Equinox was stopped.

Police say the officers discovered that the driver had a suspended licence before they placed her under arrested.

They searched the car and found an illegal knife, meth and fentanyl.

The officers then arrested the two passengers in the vehicle before taking them and the vehicle down to the station.

They then conducted a more thorough search of the SUV where the police say officers soon found 518 grams of methamphetamine, 435 grams of fentanyl, six grams of cocaine, 24 hydromorphone pills and 33 grams of cannabis with a street value of more than $170,000.

The officers also seized more than $8,000 in cash.

The 40-year-old woman behind the wheel was from Windsor as was a 44-year-old man in the front passenger’s seat. A 41-year-old man in the back seat was also arrested. The trio are facing a number of drug and weapon charges.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

