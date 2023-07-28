Kingston, Ont., students get trades education at Queen’s

Send this page to someone via email

It was an exciting week at Queen’s University for some young people interested in learning about skilled trades.

This week was the first year of the school’s Tricolour Tech program, which gives kids the chance to sharpen their skills in the trades.

The kids in the program, most of whom are on the precipice of high school, got the opportunity to learn about the ins and outs of carpentry, mechanics and even metal work, all while earning themselves some early high school credit.

“I’ve been really passionate about building stuff since I was younger,” said 14-year-old Diyar Ali.

This week, Ali spent his time carefully constructing a catapult using wood, nails, a paper cup and bungee cords. He says his father inspired him to get into the trades.

“Since my dad was a builder, I was just following his footsteps,” he added.

However, the learning isn’t just for the kids.

Educator Scott Darling was along every step of the way, not only teaching the kids how to cut, measure and build properly, but also learning himself.

“The critical thinking of these students is incredible, so, them helping me and then me teaching them skills, when they go into co-ops or in high school shop classes and even summer jobs, they’re going to have some really great transferrable skills,” said Darling.

With this group, in particular, Darling had rave reviews about their abilities.

“The thing that surprised me most was how much of a team they were before they even got here. Every student was kind to each other, the ones that had more background skills were helping the other students that were struggling a little bit and by the end of the day, everyone has a great set of skills,” said Darling.

Ali said attending this camp has only fed his passion for building things, and that someday he wants to follow his father and become a welder.

“In high school I’m taking woodworking, and in Grade 10 I’m going to be taking welding,” Ali said.

This is only the first year of the Tricolour Tech program, but the students and co-ordinators all say they’re just building the foundation for something bigger and better.