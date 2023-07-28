Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lower refining margins, maintenance work drove down Imperial Oil profits in Q2

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2023 1:53 pm
The Imperial Oil logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 28, 2017. View image in full screen
The Imperial Oil logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Imperial Oil Ltd. reported it earned $675 million in its second quarter, down from $2.41 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, driven by lower refining margins and planned maintenance work.

The company says its profit amounted to $1.15 per diluted share for the quarter, down from $3.63 per diluted share a year earlier, while total revenue and other income amounted to $11.82 billion, down from $17.31 billion for the same period in 2022.

Production averaged 363,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, down from 413,000 in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, refinery throughput averaged 388,000 barrels per day, compared with 412,000 a year ago, as refinery capacity utilization fell to 90 per cent compared with 96 per cent a year earlier.

Imperial chairman, president and chief executive Brad Corson says the company’s Strathcona Renewable Diesel project, which will be Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility, passed a significant milestone in May with contractors starting construction work.

Story continues below advertisement

He says it remains on track for a 2025 startup and is expected to produce more than one billion litres of renewable diesel annually.

Click to play video: 'Kearl oilsands: Alberta’s privacy watchdog investigating after leak goes unreported for months'
Kearl oilsands: Alberta’s privacy watchdog investigating after leak goes unreported for months
Alberta oil and gasAlberta energyImperial OilImperial Oil Ltd.oil refineryquarterly resultsquarterly reportingOil refining
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices