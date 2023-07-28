Lower refining margins, maintenance work drove down Imperial Oil profits in Q2

Send this page to someone via email

Imperial Oil Ltd. reported it earned $675 million in its second quarter, down from $2.41 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, driven by lower refining margins and planned maintenance work.

The company says its profit amounted to $1.15 per diluted share for the quarter, down from $3.63 per diluted share a year earlier, while total revenue and other income amounted to $11.82 billion, down from $17.31 billion for the same period in 2022.

Production averaged 363,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, down from 413,000 in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, refinery throughput averaged 388,000 barrels per day, compared with 412,000 a year ago, as refinery capacity utilization fell to 90 per cent compared with 96 per cent a year earlier.

Imperial chairman, president and chief executive Brad Corson says the company’s Strathcona Renewable Diesel project, which will be Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility, passed a significant milestone in May with contractors starting construction work.

He says it remains on track for a 2025 startup and is expected to produce more than one billion litres of renewable diesel annually.