Timeline established for suspect driver in fatal Nanaimo crash

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., have established a timeline for the route taken by a suspect driver before a fatal crash that killed a 24-year-old man.

Reid Davidson was killed in a head-on crash, struck by a wrong-way driver on Nanaimo Parkway on Wednesday, July 19, around 10 p.m., near the Cedar Overpass.

The other driver was suspected to be impaired, according to police.

A timeline has now been established by police, and investigators are turning to the public for help.

“This timeline is extremely important as it establishes not only where the suspect vehicle drove from but provides a time reference for motorists who may not have thought to check their dashcam footage,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, with Nanaimo RCMP.

Investigators have determined the suspect vehicle was moving southbound at Superior Road on Nanaimo Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on July 19.

At 9:42, the suspect vehicle, for unknown reasons, turned into the northbound lanes at the Fifth Street intersection and continued south. The crash happened minutes later, according to police.

Police are hoping the release of the suspect driver’s actions pre-crash will generate new tips, including dash camera footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

Police said the suspect driver has been released from the hospital. The 59-year-old suspect has not been identified, as prosecutors have yet to approve charges.

“At this point we are looking at possible charges of impaired driving causing death, there could be secondary charges as well. That’s based on the evidence gathered so far,” O’Brien previously said.

Davidson was an avid soccer enjoyer and was entrenched in the Nanaimo soccer community.

He worked as the administrative lead and member services administrator for the Nanaimo United soccer club.

The organization has dedicated its remaining regular season games to him, and on Sunday held a moment of silence at centre field for him ahead of their match against North Vancouver’s Altitude FC.

“I don’t know that you could have done it any better. I know the family and some of his friends will still have a long way to go, but for us as a community it was definitely an important step in the grieving process,” said Jason Coates, executive director of Nanaimo United and operations director for Nanaimo FC.

“The energy was very warm. It was a difficult day but I think almost everybody (who) was in attendance knew why we were there.”

Coates said Davidson had worked for the club for about three years, where he played an important role in building up the new organization.

He said the 24-year-old had impressed everyone he met with his genuine warmth, “his way with people and just what a genuine nice guy he was.”

Davidson is also being remembered for his skill on the pitch. Davidson played soccer for Vancouver Island University’s men’s team, and recently led the Nanaimo United Division 2 men’s team to the league title in February with a clutch play in the final game.