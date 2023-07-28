Menu

Environment

Manitoba Hydro ‘not for sale’ premier says with launch of energy roadmap

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 12:28 pm
Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg in this file photo. View image in full screen
Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
In an effort to modernize the sector, Manitoba is launching a new clean energy roadmap with hopes of creating a power supply that is sustainable, among many things.

A key goal, outlined in the new roadmap, emphasizes the need for modernizing energy governance. But among its other goals is a call for attracting investments and jobs, keeping rates affordable and competitive, and positioning the province as a low-carbon leader.

The roadmap, announced by the provincial government on July 28, directs the “province to leverage its clean energy advantages to position itself economic opportunities while advancing climate goals, Indigenous participation, energy affordability and electricity modernization.”

Premier Heather Stefanson said it is important to have energy security and that a step towards economic growth cannot be talked about without being clear on how to power it.

“Our government is strengthening (Manitoba) Hydro to provide clean, green electricity for our growing economy, and we will ensure it is kept affordable for all Manitobans,” Stefanson said. “Manitoba Hydro is not for sale.”

Friday’s announcement also outlined several actions to help achieve the roadmap:

  • Modernizing governance with the creation of the Manitoba Electricity Task Force. The team would be made up of representatives from the government, Manitoba Hydro, and Efficiency Manitoba.
  • Saving energy through additional efficiency measures, to reduce or defer the need to invest in new generation and distribution assets.
  • Growing and diversifying further capacity at existing energy stations, paying for automated metering infrastructure, and streamlining project approvals.
According to Stefanson, the roadmap also provides opportunities for provincial Indigenous communities to “participate in clean energy projects,” ultimately supporting “Indigenous reconciliation.”

