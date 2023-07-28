Police arrest 2nd man in connection with May gunpoint robbery

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police said they’ve arrested a second person in relation to a gunpoint robbery earlier this year.

Police said two men were approached by two other individuals on the evening of May 14 while walking near Edinburgh and Willow roads.

Then, the two men pulled out a knife and a gun and robbed the victims of cash, jewelry and clothing.

A 31-year-old was arrested on May 31 and remains in custody.

Investigators said they received information earlier this month about a second man living at an address outside the city.

Authorities arrested him on Wednesday in Waterloo Region and reportedly recovered a semi-automatic assault rifle and a realistic-looking replica while searching his home.

A 30-year-old man from Kitchener faces multiple charges.

Story continues below advertisement

He’ll appear in a Guelph bail court on Aug. 1.