Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest 2nd man in connection with May gunpoint robbery

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 28, 2023 1:28 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police said they’ve arrested a second person in relation to a gunpoint robbery earlier this year.

Police said two men were approached by two other individuals on the evening of May 14 while walking near Edinburgh and Willow roads.

Then, the two men pulled out a knife and a gun and robbed the victims of cash, jewelry and clothing.

A 31-year-old was arrested on May 31 and remains in custody.

Investigators said they received information earlier this month about a second man living at an address outside the city.

Trending Now

Authorities arrested him on Wednesday in Waterloo Region and reportedly recovered a semi-automatic assault rifle and a realistic-looking replica while searching his home.

A 30-year-old man from Kitchener faces multiple charges.

Story continues below advertisement

He’ll appear in a Guelph bail court on Aug. 1.

More on Crime
Guelph NewsArmed RobberyGuelph PoliceGuelph crimesemi-automatic riflegunpoint robberyEdinburgh and Willow Roads
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices