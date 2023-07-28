Man gives false name of accomplice during arrest for fruit stand theft: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man provided a false name after officers arrested him for a theft in the city’s south end, police say.

On Tuesday, police said they were called to a fruit stand following a report about a stolen cash box.

Officers soon made an arrest, and said he gave them a fake name for the woman who was his accomplice.

However, when police found the woman, investigators said not only did she not match the description of the individual caught on surveillance video, but she had nothing to do with the incident altogether.

Police found the real woman involved and arrested her.

The man has been charged with theft as well as obstructing police.