Guelph police charge teen with two assaults over 24-hour period

Guelph police have made an arrest in a pair of serious assaults that they said happened in less than 24 hours.

A 15-year-old boy from Guelph reported receiving a message from a 13-year-old on Wednesday, asking to meet with him so he could give him back his property. Police said the two of them then met near a park on Edinburgh Road with several other friends.

Investigators said one of the younger teen’s friends grabbed the victim, put him in a headlock, and choked him until he was unconscious.

While the victim was on the ground, police said the younger teen proceeded to kick him several times.

The teen assailants were found later that night and arrested. They’ve been charged with assault causing bodily harm and were released with conditions including a 9 p.m. curfew.

Then, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report about a fight between two groups of teenagers downtown.

During the fight, police said one of the teens pulled out a small knife and threatened to stab another teenager before everyone fled the area.

Nearly 90 minutes later, police saw the 13-year-old boy from Wednesday’s incident and arrested him after he tried to flee.

They learned the teen was involved in the second incident downtown as well.

He faces additional charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching an undertaking from the night before.

The teen was held for a bail hearing on Friday.