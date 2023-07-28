6 teens charged, 6 stolen vehicles recovered after Markham carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they have charged six people and recovered six stolen vehicles after a carjacking in Markham earlier this month.

Police said at around 1:15 p.m. on July 13, officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking on Enterprise Boulevard.

Investigators said two people had got into their Mercedes CLA45 in a parking lot when they were blocked from behind by suspects in a white Hyundai Elantra.

Two suspects then got out of the Hyundai and approached them — one allegedly armed with a handgun and the other indicating he had a weapon, police allege.

“They demanded the victims’ vehicle, phones and wallets,” police allege.

The pair then got into the Mercedes and drove away, police said. Other suspects in the Hyundai then followed and drove away.

Police said the victims were not physically harmed in the carjacking.

During the investigation, police said officers were able to identify several suspects and multiple search warrants were conducted.

Investigators said they recovered six stolen vehicles, including the white Hyundai Elantra used in the Markham carjacking. Police said that Hyundai was allegedly stolen during a home invasion robbery in Peel Region.

A loaded Glock handgun was found in a bedroom of a 17-year-old suspect, police allege.

That 17-year-old boy was charged with possession of a loaded restricted/prohibited firearm and two counts of failing to comply with a judicial release order.

Police also noted he was “already on bail for unrelated charges, with an order not to possess weapons, at the time of these offences.”

Another 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The other 17-year-old was also charged with robbery with a firearm.

Three 18-year-old men — Joemar Derby, Akinbowale Monday and Yahye Mahamed — were also charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police noted Monday and Mahamed were already on bail for unrelated charges at the time of these offences while Derby was on a firearms prohibition at the time of these offences.