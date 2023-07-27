One person dead after carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg home

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another was taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a Charleswood home under construction.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night on Beck Cove when the WFPS was informed of a medical emergency.

When paramedics arrived, carbon monoxide detectors attached to their equipment bags immediately sounded.

Inside the home, bystanders were providing medical care to an unresponsive patient, who was ultimately declared dead.

One of the two bystanders was taken to hospital in unstable conditions, while the paramedics who were first on scene were taken to hospital for treatment.

Firefighters soon arrived and recorded readings of more than 2,000 parts per million inside the home.

It is believed a gas-powered pump running in the house was the source of the carbon monoxide.