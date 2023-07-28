Bo Levi back as Hamilton Tiger-Cats invade Ottawa

After he missed the last four games with an abductor injury, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are welcoming back quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to the starting lineup. And his return could not have come at a better time.

With the Ticats mired in last place in the Canadian Football League’s East Division with an unremarkable record of two wins and four losses, Mitchell is expected to give the Ticats a jolt of energy on offence when they visit the Ottawa Redblacks (3-3) Friday night.

You can listen to the game on CHML radio, starting with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Fans can catch The 5th Quarter postgame show 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Hamilton won two contests and lost twice with backup Matthew Shiltz and rookie third-string QB Taylor Powell on the field while Mitchell watched in street clothes from the sidelines over the last few weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just think we are inconsistent,” said Mitchell, when asked about the team’s performance this season. “We’ve got look at what’s in front of us and what we can do from here on out ’cause the CFL season is long,” he said.

View image in full screen Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Mitchell, who went down with an injury against the Toronto Argonauts on June 18, is hoping to have some success against a Redblacks team that has allowed 69 points in its last two games.

Despite seeing their side of the scoreboard light up in Weeks 6 and 7, Ottawa is on a two-game winning streak after taking both matchups in a thrilling overtime period against Winnipeg and Calgary.

Ottawa’s modest winning streak has propelled them into sole possession of second place in the East, four points behind the 5-0 Argos, thanks in large part to the play of quarterback Dustin Crum.

Story continues below advertisement

4:17 First-ever CFL game broadcast in Punjabi

Since replacing injured QB Jeremiah Masoli in their Week 5 loss in Hamilton, Crum has completed 69 per cent of his passes for 664 yards, with two touchdown throws and three interceptions.

Crum has created havoc for opposing defences with his rushing ability, piling up 257 yards and three TDs on 24 carries.

Ottawa will be getting some healthy bodies back in their lineup, including former Ticats middle linebacker Jovan Santos Knox and defensive back Cariel Brooks.