B.C. massage therapist facing 8 charges of sexual assault

A former B.C. massage therapist has been charged with eight counts of sexual assault.

The Surrey RCMP special victim unit began investigating Leonard Krekic, 51, in 2021, after someone reported he assaulted them during massage therapy treatments between February 2016 and August 2017.

The investigation found multiple other patients who also alleged they were assaulted by Krekic between 2001 and 2017.

Over that time, Krekic worked out of a clinic in the 10300 block of 136A in Surrey, police said. He also worked out of a pair of Penticton clinics in 2018 and 2019.

Mounties have released a photo of Krekic, in the hopes it will spur people to come forward with more information.

Last December, the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. fined Krekic $105,000 and banned him from practising as a massage therapist for 25 years.

The discipline came after an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2019.

The allegations included massaging or touching the pubic area or breasts for a non-therapeutic and/or sexual purpose, placing his hands underneath undergarments and pressing his groin against the patient’s hand or groin.

Krekic resigned his RMT registration in October 2020, according to the college.

Krekic was arrested last Tuesday and has been released pending future court appearances.

He has been ordered not to seek, obtain or continue with any volunteer position or employment that involves touching or therapeutic treatment of another person’s body, including any form of massage or fitness training.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Surrey RCMP’s special victim unit at 604-599-0502.

— with files from Doyle Potenteau