Three men arrested, released in connection with attack near Surrey SkyTrain

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been arrested and released with a court date in connection with what police describe as an “unprovoked attack” on three others in Surrey last month, all of whom were injured.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said two one of the victims was allegedly stabbed in the back, the second was allegedly stabbed in the chest, while the third victim was apparently struck in the head with an object and bear-sprayed. The attack reportedly took place near the Surrey Central SkyTrain station on June 21 before 9 p.m.

Police are now recommending charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession for the purpose of trafficking to the BC Prosecution Service.

0:33 Suspect arrested in stabbing on board SkyTrain

Their investigation also led them to search a residential property with help from Surrey RCMP on July 5.

Story continues below advertisement

In a Thursday news release, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said they seized four firearms, ammunition, an ammunition press, bullet-proof body armour, and a homemade explosive device. They also found $10,000 in cash and a variety of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine.

“We hope that the outcomes in this case serve to demonstrate that anyone responsible for violence on or

near the transit system will be held accountable,” said Const. Amanda Steed in the release.

The three victims of the June attack have since recovered from their injuries, police added.