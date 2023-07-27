Cobourg police make arrest in King Street West business robbery in May

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., have made an arrest in connection with a robbery at a downtown business in May.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, a robbery occurred at a business on King Street West early on May 26.

Police say their investigation identified a suspect who they say was also involved in an incident at the same business on May 13.

On Tuesday, police made an arrest in connection with the two incidents. A 42-year-old Cobourg man was charged with robbery, theft under $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

He was remanded into custody with a future court date in Cobourg.