Crime

Cobourg police make arrest in King Street West business robbery in May

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 3:17 pm
Police in Cobourg, Ont., made an arrest in connection with a robbery on May 26. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., have made an arrest in connection with a robbery at a downtown business in May.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, a robbery occurred at a business on King Street West early on May 26.

Police say their investigation identified a suspect who they say was also involved in an incident at the same business on May 13.

On Tuesday, police made an arrest in connection with the two incidents. A 42-year-old Cobourg man was charged with robbery, theft under $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Trending Now

He was remanded into custody with a future court date in Cobourg.

RobberyTheftCobourgCobourg Police ServiceCobourg crimeKing Street WestCobourg Ontario
