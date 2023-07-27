Menu

Crime

Sign outside Quebec summer camp for Ukrainian kids defaced with pro-Russian graffiti

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2023 3:17 pm
Officials who run a summer camp north of Montreal for Ukrainian children say one of its signs has been vandalized with pro-Russian graffiti as shown in this image provided by Evgeni Dashkevich. View image in full screen
Officials who run a summer camp north of Montreal for Ukrainian children say one of its signs has been vandalized with pro-Russian graffiti as shown in this image provided by Evgeni Dashkevich. HO-Evgeni Dashkevich/The Canadian Press
Officials who run a summer camp north of Montreal for Ukrainian children say one of its signs has been vandalized with pro-Russian graffiti.

A photo shows the Camp Ste-Sophie sign vandalized with graffiti spelling the words “Russia” and “Wagner” — the name of the Russia-affiliated paramilitary group active in the invasion of Ukraine.

Also written on the sign at the entrance of the camp was the letter “Z,” a symbol found on tanks and other Russian military equipment in the Ukrainian war theatre.

Simon Kouklewsky, vice-president of the Montreal-based parish that oversees the camp, says a parish member alerted him to the vandalism last Saturday and that camp officials reported the discovery to Quebec provincial police.

Rev. Archpriest Volodymyr Kouchnir, who leads the parish, says no children were present at the time the vandalism was discovered because the camp, located in Chertsey, Que., is being renovated.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress is calling the vandalism an act of hate against the community.

Provincial police were not immediately available for comment.

Ukraine warSureté du QuébecHate CrimeSQSummer CampUkrainian Canadian CongressWagnerPro-Russian graffitQuebec provinicial policeQuebec Ukrainian Camp VandalismUkrainian camp sign defaced
© 2023 The Canadian Press

