Video shows victim being forced out of moving vehicle during Mississauga carjacking: police

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a “violent” carjacking in Mississauga that was captured on video, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on July 14, the suspect was travelling in a stolen Ford F550 cargo van and was fleeing from York Regional Police officers.

Officers said at around 11:30 a.m., the man allegedly deliberately rear-ended a vehicle in the Goreway Drive and Morning Star Drive area of Mississauga.

“The victim exited his vehicle, at which point the accused entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle, and a struggle ensued within the vehicle; the accused then fled the area at a high rate of speed with the victim inside,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the accused allegedly ran red lights and forced the victim out of the vehicle while it was still moving.

Video of the incident released by police appears to show the victim falling out from the vehicle while it turns right at an intersection. The victim appears to roll several times in the intersection before coming to a rest. The vehicle continues to drive off.

“The victim received minor injuries as a result,” officers said.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was located near Lakeshore Road and 36th Street in Toronto.

Officers said a high-risk vehicle stop was conducted and the suspect was arrested.

According to police, the suspect — a 26-year-old man from Brampton — has been charged with robbery, flight from police, dangerous operation, failing to comply with a release order, failing to comply with an undertaking, breach of probation order, possession of property obtained by crime and application to revoke bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.