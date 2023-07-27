Menu

Crime

Waterloo police conducting weapons investigation in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 11:40 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police said there is a weapons investigation going on in the Alpine area of Kitchener.

In a tweet posted shortly after 10 a.m., the service announced that there would be an increased police presence in the Ardelt Avenue area.

They said more information would be provided as it becomes available,

More to follow…

 

