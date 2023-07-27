Waterloo police conducting weapons investigation in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police said there is a weapons investigation going on in the Alpine area of Kitchener.
In a tweet posted shortly after 10 a.m., the service announced that there would be an increased police presence in the Ardelt Avenue area.
They said more information would be provided as it becomes available,
