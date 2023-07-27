Two minors, adult charged in Vaughan store robbery of sports trading cards

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say two minors, one as young as 12 years old, and an adult have been charged after allegedly stealing sports trading cards from a Vaughan store.

A business on Langstaff Road reported a robbery on June 29 at 5 p.m., police said.

Investigators allege the suspects entered the store and ordered the employees into the backroom while they filled garbage bags with sports trading cards. Police said the victims thought the suspects may have had guns.

No one was physically injured during the robbery, police said.

In July, police said investigators learned that one of the suspects was trying to sell the stolen sports cards throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

On July 20, one suspect was arrested outside of a business in Burlington and was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said officers also seized a significant amount of stolen property. Following a search warrant in Toronto, police said more stolen sports cards were found.

Two more outstanding suspects turned themselves in to police.

A 12-year-old and a 16-year-old youth, both from Toronto, have been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

Police have also charged Oluwaseum Ojo, 25, from Toronto with possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, robbery, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possession of property obtained by crime and obstructing a peace officer.