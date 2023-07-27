Mother and daughter killed in homicide, 911 caller sought: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Police say they are investigating a double-homicide after the bodies of a mother and daughter were found in a home in the city’s Lachine borough overnight Wednesday.

Authorities say they found the woman, 56, and her 12-year-old daughter inside the residence shortly after midnight after receiving a call about a missing person that led them to check in on the address.

Both bodies were found inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they are still looking for the person who placed the initial 911 call.

This marks the city’s 17th and 18th homicide this year.

A large security perimeter has been set up around the home in the residential neighbourhood for the major crimes unit’s investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come