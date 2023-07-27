Menu

Crime

Mother and daughter killed in homicide, 911 caller sought: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 10:47 am
Montreal Police are investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a mother, 56, and her 12-year-old-daughter were found in a home in the city's Lachine borough overnight Wednesday. Officers say they are still looking for the person who placed the initial 911 call. View image in full screen
Montreal Police are investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a mother, 56, and her 12-year-old-daughter were found in a home in the city's Lachine borough overnight Wednesday. Officers say they are still looking for the person who placed the initial 911 call. Global News
Montreal Police say they are investigating a double-homicide after the bodies of a mother and daughter were found in a home in the city’s Lachine borough overnight Wednesday.

Authorities say they found the woman, 56, and her 12-year-old daughter inside the residence shortly after midnight after receiving a call about a missing person that led them to check in on the address.

Both bodies were found inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they are still looking for the person who placed the initial 911 call.

This marks the city’s 17th and 18th homicide this year.

A large security perimeter has been set up around the home in the residential neighbourhood for the major crimes unit’s investigation.

More to come

