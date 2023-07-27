Man wanted in Manning, Alta. in assault investigation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP went to a residence where a wanted man was expected to be Wednesday but the man fled the scene and police are now searching for him.

On July 26 at around midnight, RCMP went to a residence in Manning, Alta., to arrest Kyser Steven Yasinski, 23, who RCMP said is wanted for assault.

RCMP said Yasinski fled from the location and was last seen on foot in the area of Notikewin, between Manning and Hotchkiss.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate Yasinski.

View image in full screen Kyser Steven Yasinski’s wanted poster. COURTESY: Manning RCMP

He is described as standing, five feet eight inches, weighing 150 lbs and having brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP said if you see Yasinski do not approach him and call 911. Anyone with information can call Manning RCMP at 780-836-3007 or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers.