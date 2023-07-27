Menu

Crime

Injured man found in Calgary alleyway

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 8:01 am
A police vehicle is pictured at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is pictured at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
An injured man was found in an alleyway in the Forest Lawn community by bystanders who called 911, police reported.

Calgary police said that the injured man ran from a home in the 4200 block of 19th Avenue S.E. on Wednesday night to an alleyway that was a distance from the home.

The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police have identified which home the man came from and are investigating.

