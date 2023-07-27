Injured man found in Calgary alleyway

Send this page to someone via email

An injured man was found in an alleyway in the Forest Lawn community by bystanders who called 911, police reported.

Calgary police said that the injured man ran from a home in the 4200 block of 19th Avenue S.E. on Wednesday night to an alleyway that was a distance from the home.

The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police have identified which home the man came from and are investigating.