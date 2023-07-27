Injured man found in Calgary alleyway

An injured man was found in an alleyway in the Forest Lawn community by bystanders who called 911, police reported.
Calgary police said that the injured man ran from a home in the 4200 block of 19th Avenue S.E. on Wednesday night to an alleyway that was a distance from the home.
Trending Now
The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police have identified which home the man came from and are investigating.
More on Crime
- 200 ‘voyeuristic’ videos of women in public found on Ontario man’s phone: police
- B.C. judge partially certifies class-action lawsuit against health authority over ‘fake nurse’
- Officer seriously hurt after suspect chase in Montreal neighbourhood: police
- Canadian anti-crime researcher detained in Algeria to stand trial in August
Comments