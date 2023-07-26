Police say Brampton man tried to sell sunglasses to girl, 11, and exposed himself

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brampton, Ont., are looking for a man who officers believe exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, the girl was walking in the area of Dufay Road and Sandalwood Parkway when a man came up to her.

He tried to sell her sunglasses and touched her, police said. The man then allegedly exposed himself.

He is described as between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build. He is approximately five feet, nine inches tall and had a full beard. Police said he wore blue jeans and a checkered shirt.

He had a light blue backpack and wore a fanny pack, investigators said.