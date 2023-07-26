Menu

Crime

Police say Brampton man tried to sell sunglasses to girl, 11, and exposed himself

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 9:34 pm
Brampton incident
Police say a man expose himself to an 11-year-old in Brampton, Ont. PRP / Handout
Police in Brampton, Ont., are looking for a man who officers believe exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, the girl was walking in the area of Dufay Road and Sandalwood Parkway when a man came up to her.

He tried to sell her sunglasses and touched her, police said. The man then allegedly exposed himself.

He is described as between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build. He is approximately five feet, nine inches tall and had a full beard. Police said he wore blue jeans and a checkered shirt.

He had a light blue backpack and wore a fanny pack, investigators said.

CrimeSexual Assaultpeel regional policeBramptonPRPSandalwood ParkwayBrampton sexual assaultDufay Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

