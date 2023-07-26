Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pat Carney, trailblazing former MP and senator, dies at 88

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2023 7:35 pm
Journalist and politican Pat Carney of Saturna Island, British Colunbia, stands with Governor General David Johnston after she was invested into the Order of Canada as member during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Friday, September 16, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand. View image in full screen
Journalist and politican Pat Carney of Saturna Island, British Colunbia, stands with Governor General David Johnston after she was invested into the Order of Canada as member during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Friday, September 16, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand. FXC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism, has died at the age of 88.

Her niece, Jill Carney, confirmed in a statement that the former MP and senator passed away last night.

Carney was the first female Conservative member of Parliament elected in B.C. and the first female Conservative appointed from the province to the Senate.

Her website says she began her journalism career in the 1960s and was the first female business columnist writing for daily newspapers, including the Vancouver Sun and Vancouver Province.

It says Carney was also the first woman in every government portfolio she held, serving as the minister of energy, minister of international trade and president of the Treasury Board in Brian Mulroney’s cabinet.

She was a mother of two and lived on Saturna Island, one of B.C.’s Gulf Islands.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says he’s excited about ‘fresh energy’ of new cabinet'
Trudeau says he’s excited about ‘fresh energy’ of new cabinet
Pat CarneyPat Carney agePat Carney BCPat Carney deadPat Carney deathPat Carney healthPat Carney MPPat Carney senator
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices