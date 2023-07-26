Arrest leads to vandalism at Winnipeg police headquarters, officers say

More information has come to light after the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters was vandalized earlier this week.

Officers said a group of protestors gathered outside the headquarters on Tuesday, and at about 11:30 p.m. chanted for the release of a 27-year-old previously charged. According to police, several individuals used red paint to “write derogatory phrases and smeared red handprints on the front windows and inner vestibule.”

Police said they were able to disperse the crowd after about two hours.

This incident follows the arrest of a man who Winnipeg police said was involved in the Brad Road Landfill blockade. He was arrested on Tuesday in relation to two previous incidents, which police detailed on Wednesday.

Officers allege the man confronted an onsite security guard on April 6 at the landfill, uttered threats to “cause him harm” and made references to firearm access. Police also claim the man on Sunday jumped on the hood of a security guard’s truck, uttered threats to cause harm and refused to get off the hood. Police say rocks were thrown at the truck, but the security guard was not harmed.

