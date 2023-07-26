Suspected child abduction attempt sparks warning from Calgary mom 

Send this page to someone via email

Neighbours in the northeast Calgary community of Martindale are coming forward after they say someone attempted to abduct a young girl in broad daylight just around the corner from her home.

“I actually can’t even sleep at night,” her mother Michelle Kaczkowski told Global News. “To me, it’s a very serious thing going on in our community right now.”

Kaczkowski said the incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday at a playground around the corner from her home.

She said her seven-year-old daughter went to play with some friends but, when the other children were called in for lunch, Kaczkowski said her daughter found herself alone.

“(My daughter) said there was a white van that pulled up and a man in a mask was staring at her,” Kaczkowski said. “She got scared and started walking home and she said the vehicle turned around and started to slowly follow her.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kaczkowski said the situation escalated when the man jumped out of the van and began chasing her daughter down an alleyway near their home.

She said her daughter managed to jump the side fence into their yard.

“When she jumped the fence and got to the top, he grabbed her by the back of the shirt,” she said. “With that, she jumped as hard as she could and she got away.”

In a statement, Calgary police said they’ve received three similar reports in the community of Martindale.

“We are actively investigating the situation and, as of right now, there is no evidence that any attempted abductions have occurred and there are no public safety concerns.”

“We ask anyone with information regarding incidents of child abduction or luring to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.”

The Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC) said more than 33,000 children were reported missing last year with seven of them deemed stranger abductions.

“We should teach our children to trust their instincts, if they think something is wrong, it probably is,” said Patricia Hung with MCSC. “If something does happen, they need to call out. It’s okay to yell and make noise.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hung is also encouraging people to download the MCSC rescu app that allows people to view active missing children files and leave tips.

“It’s not just our own children we’re responsible for, it takes a village.”

Kaczkowski is standing by her daughter’s account of what happened and wants other parents to remain vigilant.

“There’s no way she would make up a story like that,” she said. “Please, please, people. Watch out for your children and keep them safe.”