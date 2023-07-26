Sask. RCMP still looking for man charged in Witchekan First Nation homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were charged with manslaughter Wednesday in relation to the death of Teddy Whitehead, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Teddy Whitehead, 38, of Pelican Lake First Nation, was found dead inside a residence on Witchekan First Nation on July 17.

RCMP launched a homicide investigation into his death.

Chase Cardinal, 35, of Vilna, Alta., was arrested in Spiritwood on Wednesday morning. He will appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Thursday.

RCMP are still looking for Nathaniel Sakebow, 32, who is also facing a manslaughter charge.

View image in full screen Photo of Nathaniel Sakebow courtesy of Saskatchewan RCMP. Saskatchewan RCMP

Anyone with information on Sakebow can contact RCMP at 306-310-7267 or leave anonymous tips with Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or saskcrimestoppers.com.